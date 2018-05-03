Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Business owners claim the town centre is becoming ‘like a war zone’ after dark after their premises were vandalised.

Two business owners told the Express that they had fallen victim to drunken vandals.

One restaurant owner said he even chased one man through the streets after he smashed his window.

Salvatore Di Maio, 47, owns Rosanero restaurant, on Mill Street in Macclesfield.

Two of his windows have been smashed in recent weeks, causing around £2,000 worth of damage.

He said: “The first incident was on Mother’s Day and the second was last week. They smashed two different windows.

“The first incident the person ran away and I chased him and eventually caught him.

“The second time I happened chased [the people responsible] again but when he saw that I couldn’t catch him he swore at me.”

Mr Di Maio said he has no problem with bars and clubs but something needs to be done about behaviour of people on the streets.

He added: “The behaviour around her at night is disgusting. It is like a war zone around her at night it is disgusting.”

Other businesses have also reported vandalism to their properties, which they say is caused by drunken ‘idiots’.

Adam Wright, 30, owns Be Hairdressing, on the corner of Mill Street and Roe Street.

The father of one said CCTV caught a man kicking his window after an argument with a girl.

He said: “This is the first time it’s happened to me.

“All the businesses are getting it at the moment. Someone just walked past and commented on all the smashed windows.”

Mr Wright says alcohol is the root cause of the problems facing local business and something needs to be done.

He said: “There are a lot of bars and people are falling out of them and smashing windows.

“There needs to be more police out on patrol at night.

“There’s bars all the way up this street.

“It needs security or something on this street.”

Cheshire Police have said an arrest has been made but investigations are ongoing for both incidents at Rosaneros.

A spokesperson for the police said: “A 32-year-old man from Ellesmere Port has been arrested in relation to the incident on Mother’s Day.

“The second incident occurred at approximately 1.54am on Sunday 15 April.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.