Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield Town players have not been paid since the start of the year, it has been revealed.

Players say they were not paid their January wages and have not been contacted by the club or chairman, since.

Despite a recent dip in form the Silkmen remain at the top of the National League, with just 15 games left in the chase for promotion to the English Football League.

In a statement to published by Skysports news, the team said despite the difficulties behind the scenes they are committed to the promotion fight.

A spokesperson for the players said: “As a team, we would like to make people aware that we have not been paid our January wages.

“Whilst this is alarming, what disappoints us most is that we were not notified by the owner or the chairman of the situation and have not been contacted since.

“All despite numerous attempts for clarity from the players and management.

“It has been well publicised that we have one of, if not the smallest budgets in the division and yet despite this, we are top of the National League.

“Throughout this season the team, management and staff have always and will always be 100 per cent committed to the hard work and endeavour of promotion to the Football League.”

The club has been asked for a comment.