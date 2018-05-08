Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of fans lined the streets to honour the triumphant Silkmen.

After winning the National League and gaining promotion back to the Football League for the first time in six years, a town centre party was thrown for fans to show their appreciation.

The team boarded an open-top buss at Moss Rose on Sunday evening, and drove along London Road to Market Place.

They were received by a crowd of cheering fans and the town’s mayor, Councillor Beverley Dooley.

Players celebrated with the fans who turned up, posing for photographs and signing autographs.

Lifelong fan, Jamie Thorpe was there for the celebration.

He said it was fantastic to see the players and finally get to celebrate with the whole town.

He said: “For me it was electric, absolute fantastic, the players came and spoke to fans.

“They also took pictures and that combined with the speech from Askey and weather made it perfect. It was a great effort for club and council.”

He added: “I always had faith in the team but never thought we would win it out right. It’s a great achievement for the town players and everyone involved.”

Rob Trafford, editor of website, Star Lane End, was at the heart of the parade, partying with the team.

He said after this season it proved to be an emotional day and one he won’t forget.

He said: “It was just a brilliant occasion to see so many people come out in support of the team.

“Everyone recognised the magnitude of the achievement and it will be something which none of us will ever forget.”

Manager and Macc Town legend, John Askey, gave an emotional speech to the fans, thanking them for their support.

He told them: “I would just like to thank everyone for coming today, it’s been a great season and without you it wouldn’t mean anything.

“You are the ones who make it and obviously the players have been fantastic and to do what they have done is unbelievable.

“I can’t thank them enough and I can’t thank you enough for turning out today.”

Mr Askey followed it up with a spontaneous chant for Silkmen player and fan favourite Elliot Durrell.

Macc Town took to social media to thank everyone for showing their support.

The club said: “On behalf of everybody at Macclesfield Town. A massive thank you to the town for turning out in huge numbers to honour The National League champions!”

Anger as title banner is removed - see p10.