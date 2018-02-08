Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans have come out in support of Macclesfield Town players, saying they need all the backing they can get in the fight for promotion.

Silkmen supporters have voiced their concern over the events of the past week but say they are optimistic they will not affect the club’s bid for promotion back to the football league.

Lifelong fan, Steve Smith, 45, said: “I have been involved with Macclesfield for 37 seasons and I must admit, this is pretty awful really.

“The one thing which concerns me the most is that this is going to be our best ever chance of getting back into League Two and the timing of this is very bad indeed.

“I also don’t like the way in which it was handled.

“Both the chairman and owner did not make contact with anyone about late payments and that is not good. Communication is vital in any business and if you actually open your mouth and say something it makes a huge difference.

“There is a massive togetherness with the players and manager and they want this as much as the fans do. I just hope that they can put this episode behind them and go out on Saturday and beat Guiseley.”

However, Mr Smith has called on the club to improve its communication with fans

He added: “One of the things from previous forums is the lack of communication from the club about things and that was promised to be improved on.

“I am still waiting for it to improve as are the rest of the fans, I presume.”

Rob Trafford, editor of The Star Lane End website, says promotion is now vital for the Silkmen.

He added: “Despite the fact that the club has faced a challenging few days, it has been heartening to see that players, officials and supporters of the club have all united behind our promotion drive.

“The next few weeks could well prove to be pivotal, not only to our season but in our illustrious history.

“We defied the odds then, we can defy them again now.”