A Macclesfield Town fan has said he is devastated after being banned from the club’s games for the rest of the season.

Jamie Thorpe, from Macclesfield, has been told he must stay away from all remaining home games following an incident at the club’s recent National League away defeat to AFC Fylde.

The 25-year-old, who lives on the Moss Estate, says he is appealing the decision.

In a letter from the club to Mr Thorpe it says he had committed a ‘level 4’ offence in the club’s behaviour policy.

Club officials accused Mr Thorpe of ‘abusive and or aggressive behaviour’ towards AFC Fylde stewards, other match day staff and fans.

Mr Thorpe has been given 14 days to appeal against the decision.

The club said several other supporters also received banning orders as a result of the incident.

Mr Thorpe said he had approached the pitch during the match, to criticise the players when an altercation occurred with steward.

He alleges he was attacked by another Macc Town fan during the incident, who has not received a ban.

Mr Thorpe said: “We were being beaten 6-0 by Fylde and we went down to the hoardings and voiced our opinions.

“We don’t think it is very fair.

“It is the young fans that bring all the atmosphere.

“This is the best season we have had in 50 years and we can’t go and watch it.

“It is devastating”

Macclesfield Town would not comment on the claims by Mr Thorpe but said they do not accept anti-social behaviour of any kind.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Macclesfield Town Football Club can confirm that a number of supporters have received club banning orders after incidents during our away game at AFC Fylde.

“The Football Club is committed to providing an enjoyable environment for all and expects supporters to behave in a responsible manner.

“As a result we will continue to protect the reputation of the Club, and the impact on other Macclesfield Town supporters, against any form of anti-social behaviour.

“The Football club has a fans behaviour policy, which was drawn up after consultation with supporters. This is published on the Club website and sets out our expectations and consequences for anti-social behaviour.”