A teenage skiing sensation has won two medals at the winter Paralympics - and hopes there is another on the way.

Menna Fitzpatrick, 19, from Tytherington, sped down the slopes in Pyeongchang, South Korea, to win silver in the women’s visually impaired super combined event and bronze in the super giant slalom.

And Menna will be going for a hat-trick of medals when she competes in the giant slalom later this week.

And it is no mean feat for the former Fallibroome Academy student, who has no vision in her left eye and just five per cent sight in her right.

Speaking after the win, Menna, who competes with her guide Jennifer Kehoe, said: “I need to take a deep breath!

“It feels absolutely amazing, I’m over the moon. We are a little surprised at this, it took a lot of effort and time but everything just came together this time.

“The communication was there, we had a really good warm-up, the sun was shining – everything came together and it’s a fabulous day.”

Menna, who is a former student at Prestbury Primary School, was born with congenital retinal folds.

She first tried skiing aged just five while on holiday in Let Gets, France, with her parents and two sisters.

Growing up going on skiing holidays, her family soon encouraged her to take up the sport, and her dad would lead her downhill.

In October 2010, she was noticed by a coach at Chill Factore in Manchester and began training regularly with the British Para Snowsport team.

Menna, who communicates with Jennifer via a bluetooth headset, added: “You’re always going to be thinking about more races to come, we now have two medals which we’re delighted with so we’re just going to give it our all.”

Staff at Prestbury have shown their support for their former pupil.

David Capener, headteacher of the school, said: “I am so pleased with Menna’s incredible achievement and as a whole school community we are incredibly proud.

“Our school verse is, ‘Let your light shine’ and Menna continues to shine brightly, not only in her sporting achievement, but in how she is as a person.”