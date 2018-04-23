Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of proud runners have returned home triumphant after taking part in the hottest London Marathon on record.

More than 40,000 runners took part in the 26.2mile course amid temperatures of 24degrees Celsius - the hottest in the marathon’s 37 years.

Among the Maxonians enjoying a well-earned rest are veteran runner Harry Newton, first timer MaryAnn Downing, and determined Mark Godden, who has ran the Manchester, Brighton and London marathon on three consecutive Sundays.

Mark, from Macclesfield and who completed the run in a time of 4hrs58minutes, joined fellow Macclesfield Harrier MaryAnn by running in aid of the Rossendale Trust, raising £4,000 for the charity’s Work Taste programme.

Mark, who was one of 15 harriers taking part, said: “London capped a fantastic three weekends in which I ran three marathons: Manchester, Brighton and London all in aid of the Rossendale Trust.

“It was very hard and I was exhausted by the end, but it was worth it. The Trust will use the money to support their WorkTaste program which gives the Trust’s tenants experience of life in the workplace”.

Among the thousands of spectators cheering Mark and MaryAnn were Stevie Nicholson and Paul Smith, who are tenants at Rossendale Trust and have taken part in the WorkTaste programme.

MaryAnn Downing, of Long Lane, Bollington, who ran the London Marathon for the first time, said: “My first marathon just happened to be the hottest London Marathon ever. But despite the heat it was worth it knowing that I had earned my place by raising money for the Rossendale Trust, a worthwhile charity that I feel passionately about. It was great seeing Stevie and Paul cheering me on, I really appreciated their support and it made me feel part of a team rather than just raising money for a random charity”.

Karl Downing, from the Trust, said: “Mark and MaryAnn follow in the footsteps of many supporters for the Rossendale Trust from the Macclesfield Harriers. Their efforts in the gruelling heat of the London Marathon not only gave them personal satisfaction but raised in excess of £4,000 for the Trust’s supported employment scheme ‘WorkTaste’.”

Harry, who is and took part in the marathon for the 15th time, raised a fantastic £1,800 for The Christie.