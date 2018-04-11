Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A manufacturing firm has announced it will axe a number of jobs as it looks to close down its Macclesfield production site.

Spectus Systems Limited will cut five jobs next month as it transfers its production operation from Snape Road in Macclesfield.

The future of the plant, which specialises in manufacturing windows and doors, has been under some speculation in recent weeks.

Bosses at the company have now said jobs will be moved over multiple phases this year. They have said the closure of production operation will be completed in the coming months.

The Express called the Macclesfield-based firm directly, however calls are now being diverted to the company’s offices in Telford, Shropshire.

Parent company Epwin Group have confirmed jobs will be cut with a view to ceasing production of Spectus products at the Macclesfield site.

According to bosses at Epwin, the first phase of redundancies will come into effect in May, while the date and number of further losses have yet to be announced.

A spokesperson for the group said: “What has been confirmed by the group is that the phased transfer of the remaining production of the Spectus products to another group facility will be completed during this year.

“Phase 1 of this process, resulting in the redundancy of five people will be implemented in May.

“Timings of future phases and numbers have yet to be agreed and will be communicated with the workforce as and when the ultimate future use of the site has been decided.

“We are unable to comment further at this time.”

This is not the first time jobs at Spectus have come under threat.

In 2012 the company announced it was planning to axe 49 of its 136 members of staff.

The company planned to move some of the factory’s production moved to another site in Telford.