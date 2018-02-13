Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield’S MP has been out on the frontline with community health care nurses.

David Rutley visited patients in Macclesfield just days before the start of a consultation on proposals to close the Millbrook Unit as part of a review of mental health services in East Cheshire.

The Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP) which is behind the plans says that the unit, which houses the services, is no longer fit for purpose and that either dementia or mental health inpatient services will have to move to Lime Walk House on Victoria Road while the other will have to move to Chester.

The plans have been met with a furious response with campaigners saying it would be a disaster if either of the inpatient services were to move out of the borough with thousands signing one of two petitions against the plans.

Mr Rutley joined a nurse from the Older Adults Team of Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s (CWP) on the morning rounds to visit two patients in Macclesfield and Wilmslow.

He then joined a nurse from the Adult Recovery Team at the Jocelyn Solly Community Resource Centre and visited two more patients and spoke to Julia Cottier, service director at CWP, about the increased responsibility of community care in the town.

He said: “It was inspiring to spend time with CWP’s community mental health nurses and to see first-hand the impressive work they are taking forward.

“Their dedication and hard work is really making a positive difference to local residents with mental health conditions, from the oldest in our communities to adults with other acute conditions.

“As local mental health services are reviewed, it will be vital to ensure that high quality services continue to be provided in our communities.”

A 12 week public consultation into proposals for changes to is expected to begin on the week commencing February 26.