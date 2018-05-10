Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield MP, David Rutley, has unveiled a plan which he believes could save mental health care in the town.

He spoke at the recent ‘extra’ meeting on the future of the Millbrook Unit and said a new ward could be built to provide care for patients in Macclesfield.

Rather than move acute inpatient mental health care 40 miles to Chester, which is the preferred option of NHS bosses, he said it could be possible to build a new ward on existing land, owned by Cheshire and Wirral Partnerships (CWP), which is in charge of mental health in the town, possibly at Rosemount near the hospital.

Mr Rutley said this would spare the Trust having to find £7m to bring Milbrook up to scratch and would make further savings on rent, which CWP currently pay to East Cheshire NHS Trust to use the Millbrook Unit.

Health bosses are also consulting on moving either inpatient dementia care or inpatient metal health services to Lime Walk house in Macclesfield with the other service being moved to Chester and just six beds being made available locally.

And he said money being spent - around £1m - to modify Bowmere Hospital to take over mental health provisions could be better spent in Macclesfield.

He told the meeting: “One of the issues is the inconvenience and mental health challenges of people having to travel so far away.

“The travel is always at the bottom [of documents] and I think that understates it and in any analysis you do if you put something at the bottom it never gets due attention.

“There’s been a really creative energy going into ways to find dementia services in Macclesfield at Limewalk House, the truth is CWP owns a huge a mount of land in Macclesfield, including the Rosemount site which currently has three buildings on it, which is not that far away from Lime Walk House.

“Also any building that you build on there you would not have to pay rent on because you own it and that would not cost £7m to build a ward.”

“The land issue could be sorted relatively easily, with capital expenditure funding you are going to have to build a new ward at Bowmere why not build there and then we have a solution.”

He added: “I think everyone would agree we need to be better at community services and there might have to be some give in other services but not at the expense of several hundred people being isolated from their families.”

Director of operations at CWP, Andy Styring, however said the idea may not be so simple.

He said: “I totally follow the train of what is being discussed but just for accuracy the money we would be spending on wards in Limewalk House and Bowmere are to improve existing facilities not for new builds.

“So for new builds on Rosemount or any other site, the costs would be different. What we would need to do is look at the cost of that, it is unlikely [that it would cost £7m] but I do not want to commit to an incorrect figure. But it wouldn’t cost £1m because that is the cost of a refurbishment.”