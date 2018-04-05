Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield MP David Rutley has called for urgent face to face talks between patients and NHS bosses over the future of the Millbrook Unit.

It follows heavy criticism of the first meeting of the 12-week consultation into the future Macclesfield’s health unit, during which residents said they didn’t get the answers they needed.

Mr Rutley is now asking for NHS bosses to go beyond the six meetings planned for the consultation and meet with those most affected by the changes. He said: “Prior to the launch of the consultation this month, I was told it would be possible to set up additional meetings with the Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Trust and the Eastern Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group, beyond those that they have arranged.

“Given the concerns raised with me about the first meeting in Macclesfield Town Hall, I think it’s important that there is a more open meeting with users of mental health services and local mental health charities, where they can seek answers to their questions and concerns.

“I have written to the CWP and ECCCG requesting this meeting and trust that it can be arranged as a priority in the weeks ahead.”

NHS bosses want to move either dementia or mental health in patient services to Chester, with just six beds being made available locally.

According to NHS bosses, the preferred option is for older people’s inpatient care to remain in Macclesfield and be moved to Lime Walk House. In this case specialist rehabilitation patients would be transferred to a rehabilitation facility at Soss Moss Hospital in Nether Alderley.

But councillors, residents and service users have hit out at the plans, saying there should be a mental health provision in the town. The NHS is now half way through the consultation into the proposals, with another Macclesfield meeting planned at the end of the month. The next consultation meeting is at Crewe Alexandra FC, on April 26, 6.30pm-8.30pm.

PLANS to close the Millbrook Unit are part of a five year plan by the East Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), South Cheshire CCG and Vale Royal CCG.

The three final options have now been outlined, which residents are being consulted on: Close the Millbrook Unit, provide inpatient care for dementia patients at Lime Walk House, on Victoria Road, and send all other adult mental health inpatients to Bowmere Hospital in Chester.

Close the Millbrook Unit, provide inpatient care for adults with acute mental health problems at Lime Walk House and send dementia inpatients to Bowmere Hospital in Chester.

Do nothing. Although this formally remains an option, health bosses say the Millbrook Unit would need a refurbishment costing at least £7million to bring it up to modern standards.