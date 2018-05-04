Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The force has been strong today after the town came under attack from imperial troops.

Macclesfield was in the grip of the dark side as iconic characters visited to celebrate May the Fourth - a play on the Star Wars motto ‘May The Force Be With You’.

The day commemorates all things Star Wars, and Darth Vader and Princess Leia were both spotted posing for pictures with shoppers as part of the event.

The characters were invited by Macclesfield Town Council, who said it has been a hit with locals.

Helena Gowler from Macclesfield Town Council said: “Lots of people have been out taking pictures. They all look and feel like the characters, they are a local company and we asked if they would be free for May 4th and luckily they were.

“It has been fantastic and brought a bit of fun to everybody’s Friday.”

After the success the council have said they are now looking to keep up the tradition for next year.

Helena added: “We were just testing the waters this year because it’s a Friday but it’s been really positive and as it falls on Saturday next year we are hoping to put on an event and to make it bigger and better next year.”