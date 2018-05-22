Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield town hall will hold a minute’s silence to remember those who died in the Manchester Arena attack one year ago today.

Council buildings across the borough will fall silent at 2.30pm, as a mark of respect for the 22 victims who tragically lost their lives following an Ariana Grande pop concert.

Cheshire East Council have asked that all visitors and guests join them in marking the first anniversary of the attack.

A spokesperson for the council said: “All staff and visitors have been asked to join the minute’s silence to remember those that lost their lives.

“In our Westfields, Macclesfield Town Hall, Delamere House and Municipal Buildings’ offices, we will sound the fire alarm at 2.30pm to mark the beginning of the minute’s silence. The alarm will sound again to mark the end.”

For general support and advice for anyone still affected by the attack, visit www.manchesterattacksupport.org.uk

There is also a free Victim Support 24 Supportline 0808 16 89 111 or see www.penninecare.nhs.uk/support .