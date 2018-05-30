Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting three young girls.

William Moore, 61, - known as Bill - of Cedar Grove, in Macclesfield, was found guilty of rape and indecent assault.

The court heard Moore had groomed his victims.

On the final day of the trial the court heard a transcript of a police interview with one of the victims.

She told the police Moore would ask her to take pictures of herself and send them to him.

The woman said in her interview that Moore also made her have sex with him.

She said: “He told me not to tell my mum or dad. I feel upset and frustrated about what he had done to me.

“He forced me. I was crying.

“I told him I didn’t want to do it but he just said it doesn’t matter.”

In her interview with police she said Moore had sex with her when she was underage.

She added: “This did happen, he did have sex with me and told me not to tell my parents.

“I am not making this up. I just want everybody to know it.”

When police searched his home the court heard that they found underwear belonging to one of the victims in Moore’s bedside table.

In a statement from Moore, read out in court by the judge, he said the three victims had made everything up.

He also denied taking photographs of one of the young girls.

He said: “I don’t know how those photographs got on my phone, she must have taken them.

“I would rather have a cup of tea than have sexual intercourse with somebody.

“I am not desperate, I have done nothing wrong. I am not a paedophile.”

Moore denied all charges and was found guilty of rape, indecent assault, indecency with a child and one count of sexual activity with a child and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Moore was remanded in custody and was due to be sentenced on Friday, June 15.