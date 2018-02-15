Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who stole a dog and tried to stab a man with a pair of scissors has been jailed for six years.

A court heard Scott Cole, 25, of Briarwood Avenue, Macclesfield, took the dog which had run away from its owner Peter Johnson after he had been beaten to the floor and robbed of around £1,000.

The hearing was told that Mr Johnson had suffered a punctured lung and several broken ribs during the robbery which occurred as he was walking his dog on Sunny Bank Close, Macclesfield, on August 24, last year.

Cole was found guilty by a jury of taking Mr Johnson’s dog, but cleared of being involved in the robbery.

Cole had claimed during the trial that he had been given the dog two weeks prior to the incident.

The court heard, however, that after being arrested on September 2, he confessed to a second, separate robbery, of Quentin Elliott Canon on Friday, July 21.

The hearing was told that during that incident, which occurred while he was at a flat at Range Court, Macclesfield, Cole became agitated and began acting in an aggressive manner, taking Mr Canon’s wallet from his pocket.

The prosecution then said Cole brandished a knife and threatened Mr Canon.

Prosecuting, Anna Price said: “Mr Cannon ran after the defendant and pinned him against the wall. He was able to grab his wallet from him and go back to the living room.

“Cole then produced a knife, which he had taken from the kitchen. Mr Canon picked up the table and threw it at the defendant.”

The court heard that Cole eventually gave up the knife to a friend, but later produced a pair of scissors and again threatened Canon, demanding he give him his wallet. The court also heard claims Cole tried to stab Mr Canon several times. Despite being chased by Mr Canon and his friend, Cole was able to get away with the wallet, which had around £70 inside.

Defending, Paul Bryning said Cole has suffered with drug problems in recent years, which has impacted on his life, but said Cole is now trying to change his ways. He said: “Prior to drugs he had a constructive life and he has a desire to have that lifestyle again.”

Cole was found guilty of theft and he admitted one charge of robbery jailed for six years.

He was cleared of a separate charge of robbery.