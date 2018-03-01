Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A repeat 999 hoaxer has been jailed after an armed police unit were called out to respond to one of his calls.

Richard Bates, 19, formerly of Brynmore Drive, Macclesfield, made a series of calls to police claiming he had had a gun fired at him and reporting made up incidents, including a faked mass brawl and a man being held hostage.

His calls resulted in a four double manned firearms vans and a dog unit being sent out in response to one report while five patrol cars to deal with the ‘fight’.

A court heard that four calls were all made to police over a two hour period overnight between January 24 and 25 this year when Bates made several drunken phone calls to police.

During the first call, made shortly before 11pm on Wednesday, January 24, Bates used the name Sam Johnson and claimed he witnessed a fight involving six or seven people, on Deane Row, in Handforth.

The prosecution told the court that Bates is believed to have ‘sounded’ drunk while on the phone.

However, police deemed this to be a grade one response and sent five patrol cars to deal with it but found no fight.

It was then heard that two hours later Bates made a second 999 call, using a false name.

This time he claimed a man with his own name had pointed a gun at him at a home in Wilmslow.

Chester Crown Court heard how police this time sent out four double manned fire arm vans to the scene as well as a dog unit. Prosecuting, Myles Wilson, said: “The defendant then made another call to police and said his brother was being held hostage at the address at Appleton Walk [in Wilmslow].

“He escalated the situation. He then called the police again and said ‘Richard Bates’ had fired the weapon at him and his brother.”

The court was then told that police officers, responding to a fourth hoax call, knocked on the address at Appleton Walk to find no hostage situation and no sign of a gun.

However, after realising it was a hoax officers noticed that Bates was ‘hanging around’ the address at Appleton Walk and arrested him.

The court heard that during his interview Bates initially gave false details but later gave the correct information.

The defence said Bates had struggled with the breakdown of a relationship, which caused him to move into temporary accommodation, prior to the incident and turn to drink.

However, it was also heard Bates, who was living in Wilmslow at the time, had been making strides to change, and had taken responsibility for his actions.

He had also worked with probation since his last arrest.

Defending, Damien Zelazowski, said: “He had made all of this appointments and completed rehabilitation days and was doing very well.

“He moved into a hostel and hostels are not supportive for young people wanting stability.

“He takes total responsibility and has expressed his remorse and says he understands the difficulty that this can cause.”

Recorder Christopher Aldiss told Bates this was no laughing matter.

He said due to Bates’ past and having breached two previous suspended sentences, a custodial sentence was the only option.

He added: “This wasn’t a joke, you may have thought it was but it wasn’t.”

Bates pleaded guilty to wasting police time, obstructing police in their duty, and breaching two suspended sentences.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison.