A young man choked on his own vomit after a night of heavy drinking and drugs, an inquest heard.

Owen Michael Reith, 26, was found at his home at Pennine Court, Macclesfield, after a night out with friends.

His body was found in his lounge by his ‘best friend’ on October 13, 2017.

The day prior to his death he had been out with friends, drinking in the Wetherspoons pub in Park Green and had then gone to a nightclub.

The hearing was then told how Mr Reith and friend Jack Newman, returned to his flat in Hurdsfield after the club.

It was heard that Mr Reith had had an argument with another friend which had caused him to sink into a low mood.

Reading from his statement, Mr Newman told the hearing that he left the flat and went to stay with his grandmother who lived nearby, as he had work the next day.

The following day Mr Newman said he became concerned after he received no reply to his texts and went to Mr Reith’s home.

Mr Newman said: “I felt something wasn’t right. I could hear the dog making a noise and I knew something was not right and I just kicked the door.”

Mr Newman said he and Mr Reith were best friends and had known each other since they were very young.

Adam Fullwood, associate coroner, said Mr Reith’s death followed a day of drinking and use of illicit drugs and recorded a conclusion of drug and alcohol related death.

He said: “I have concluded that Owen died after aspirating gastric contents after mixing drugs and alcohol at his home. It was alcohol and drug related.”

Pathologist Dr Butterworth found his death was caused by Mr Reith choking and alcohol intoxication in combination with cannabis and cocaine. The inquest heard that Mr Reith had ‘gastric contents in his airways’.

The toxicologist said the level of cocaine in his system was that of recreational use.

The hearing at Macclesfield Town Hall heard how Mr Reith, a former Parkroyal School pupil, had suffered with depression in the past and had been diagnosed with ADHD. It was heard how he had spoken in the past of taking his own life and had been stopped from doing so in the past.

Mr Reith’s mother, Jane Ellis, told the court how her son had been different from a young age and had been unable to get help with his behaviour from his school.

Mr Reith was diagnosed with ADHD, in March 2017