A town centre jeweller is doing his bit to reduce the growing mountain of plastic waste and offering shoppers free water refills.

Don Massey, manager of DJ Massey & Son in the Market Place, came up with the plan when he heard about a scheme to introduce public water fountains in an attempt to reduce the increasing amount of throwaway plastic bottles.

He said: “I can’t see the point of it when shops have their own taps.

“People just need to come to the shop with their bottle and I will go and refill it for them. If more shops get involved it means there is the appetite for it.

“It is definitely a good thing when people can use their own reusable bottle rather than having to buy a new one.”

Mr Massey has signed up for the ‘Refill’ app on Smartphones, which tells the public which shops will fill up their drinking bottles for them.

But he says more people need to start carrying reusable water bottles and make use of the service.

Mr Massey said that on the day of the Treacle Market he put on a one-off offer of a free glass of champagne for anyone filling up their water bottles – but no one used it.

He said: “We have registered for an app called Refill, which shows the closest refill station to you, but nobody has come in yet.

“There was a market on and I thought they would use it but no one came in. We were even offering Bollinger for every refill but I guess no one saw the sign. I think it takes a bit of time for things to come off and if you look at the news we don’t need more waste from cafes.

“I think that it is a small thing to do.”

Just days after the jeweller’s move to help reduce waste, industry body Water UK rolled out its campaign to create a national network of high street retailers, coffee shops, businesses and local authorities offering refills for the public.

Beverley Dooley, Macclesfield Mayor and councillor for Macclesfield Central, has welcomed the move.

She said: “I think it is a brilliant initiative, anything to get rid of these plastic bottles is a wonderful idea, so I am all for it. I would like to see other businesses take this up.

“We all have a responsibility to look after our environment and if this is one of those ideas that can help do that, then I am fully supportive of it.”

The Silkmen Cafe at The Moss Rose has also signed up for the scheme.

Experts say the Refill scheme could prevent tens of millions of plastic bottles being dumped and help save oceans and beaches from an environmental crisis.