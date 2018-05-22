Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The town’s biggest sporting heroes of the year are to receive prestigious honours.

John Askey, who led Macclesfield Town Football Club back to the Football League after six years, will become an honorary freeman of Macclesfield in a title bestowed by Macclesfield Town Council.

And skier Menna Fitzpatrick, who won four medals at the winter Paralympic games, will receive Freedom of the Borough from Cheshire East Council. She will be honoured at Cheshire East Council’s mayor making ceremony at Tatton Park today (Wednesday, May 23).

Menna, who is visually impaired and from Tytherington, was Britain’s most successful Paralympian at the Winter games in Korea.

Menna, a former student at Fallibroome Academy, will receive the honour from the borough’s new mayor, Councillor Lesley Smetham.

Nick Bianchi, of Macclesfield Town sponsor Arighi Bianchi, said Mr Askey had received a letter confirming his new title.

He said no date had yet been set for a presentation date.

Mr Bianchi added: “It is well deserved.”

