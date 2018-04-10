Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pair of runners are taking on the country’s most famous marathon in aid of charity.

Novice marathon runner MaryAnn Downing, 34, is hoping to take some inspiration from veteran Harry Newton, 80, as they both take on the London Marathon in two weeks.

While Macclesfield Harrier Harry has taken part in 17 races, it will be the first for fellow Harrier MaryAnn.

Self-confessed ‘lazy’ runner MaryAnn, who lives on Long Lane, in Bollington, is raising money for the Rossendale Trust, which supports adults with learning difficulties.

MaryAnn, who works in admin, is raising money for the fund to help residents get work experience.

She said: “I think it is absolutely amazing, so I decided to raise money for them. The opportunities that we take for granted, going out and experiencing work, they get offered that through Workplace which is funded through donations.”

MaryAnn says despite being a keen runner, the training has been tough.

She said: “I have never run more than a half before and I wanted to challenge myself and the London Marathon is a once in a life time opportunity.”

And despite some difficult moments she is ready and raring to go.

MaryAnn said: “I did 24 miles and that was my last long run and I feel much more confident about it.

“I just want to get it done now. I have a target of finishing under five hours but I want to get round without having to stop.”

Harry, who lives on Meg Lane, in Broken Cross, started taking part in marathons in his 50s and says though it’s become a bit more difficult he enjoys them as much as he always has.

He too is raising money for a charity close to his heart. Diagnosed with non Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2009, he says he owes his life to the Christie Hospital in Manchester.

The grandfather of nine said: “Ten years ago I felt a small lump on my neck which after scans and tests was diagnosed as non Hodgkins Lymphoma.

“They were fantastic with my treatment and I have had 10 extra years of wonderful life because of it.”

He added: “It is going to be tough but hopefully I will keep going and I am taking some family with me for support. The atmosphere there is fantastic there are thousands of people and there are people cheering all the way along.”

To donate to MaryAnn visit https://londonmarathon-2018.everydayhero.com/uk/london-marathon-2018-2

To donate to Harry visit https:// www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marathonharryv80