A greenkeeper at a renowned golf club has been rewarded for more than three decades of service.

Mike Stewart has worked at Tytherington Golf Club for 33 years and was congratulated at a special awards ceremony.

Since starting in April 1985, Mike, who lives on Cumberland Street, Macclesfield, has looked after and maintained the pristine course for its members and guests.

The 52-year-old said: “I am really happy, I was so excited before the awards. It was a proper sit down lunch and they handed out all of the awards.

“I have been here for 33 years and I have got to know a lot of the members and the board who are all really friendly. It’s a great course and over the time we’ve had around 12 different course managers, which has been great because they all come with their own different ideas.

“It’s meant that I’ve not had to go anywhere because they all come to me. That has definitely helped keep things fresh, so I’ve never been stuck in a rut, there’s always something changing, it’s great.”

But it is not just the changing staff that has kept Mike on his toes.

Mixing with some of the best players in the country, he says there is never a dull moment at the club.

Mike said: “The club has a great reputation and it’s so well known in the area and sometimes get PGA events here, with some of the best women coming to play here.

“Manchester United players also used to come here and play a round. Carlos Tevez used to come and practise. One night he parked his car up, turned his headlights on and started hitting balls from the driving range; he just turned up.”

Mike started out at Bramhall Golf Club and Bramall Park Golf Club, before moving to Tytherington.

According to Mike, a love of sport and the outdoors have also kept him doing the job for so long and he doesn’t intend to stop anytime soon.

He said: “I used to play a lot of golf but in 1995 I had a bad ankle break and at the time the doctors told me I was going to be in a wheelchair. I remember saying at the time ‘we’ll see about that’.

“I took about 18 weeks and when I came back I had a bit of a limp; it took me about two to three years before I could walk properly.

“But I’m the longest serving member of staff in the whole group, across 14 sites. I think the closest has been here for about 24 years but they’ve still got a way to go to catch me up.”