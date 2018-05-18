Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Maxonians have been getting in the patriotic spirit ahead of Prince Harry’s hotly anticipated marriage to Meghan Markle.

Children at King’s Infant and Junior pupils enjoyed a fabulous tea part in the sunshine, waving Union Jacks and hats they had specially decorated for the event.

Ex-firefighter dies in Malta diving tragedy

Caroline Johnson, from the school, said: “As Harry and Meghan were putting the finishing touches to their plans for the big day, our pupils enjoyed an outdoor celebration complete with bunting, sandwiches, cake and, of course, lots of crowns.”

And volunteers at the Windy Way Trust shops on Chestergate are also doing their bit to celebrate the royal nuptials, with special displays in both their shop windows.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Jennifer Robinson, who manages the shops, said: “The displays have had a fantastic response from the public. We just thought it was a great opportunity to celebrate and get some of our stock out that we don’t often use. We’ve got loads of Union Jack candles so if anyone wants them for their party they should come along - I think everyone has sold out of bunting!”

Jennifer added that customers visiting the shop tomorrow, the day of the wedding, will be able to enjoy a slice of special wedding cake.”