Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Walkers and cyclists have been told to stay away from Macclesfield Forest after ‘thousands’ of trees were blown over during last week’s storm.

The forest, which is a hugely popular beauty spot, has been CLOSED to the public until further notice after huge trees were uprooted and blown onto footpaths.

A spokesperson for Unitited Utilities, which owns the land, said major work needs to be done to clear the pathways before it is suitable for visitors.

They said: “ Macclesfield Forest is currently closed to the public for health and safety reasons after thousands of trees were blown over during last week’s storm.

“We’re currently assessing the amount of damage that’s been caused and our team is working very hard to clear the area and make it safe.

“We’re advising members of the public to stay away from the forest while we complete this work.”

(Image: Richard Buxton)

Richard Buxton, who is from Sutton and regularly walks his dogs Rosie and Flo in the Forest, said the damage is the worst he’s seen in 30 years.

He said: “I’ve been visiting the Forrest for over 30 years and never seen anything like it before.

“Hundreds of trees have been uprooted like matchsticks many falling across the footpaths forcing the Counrtyside Rangers to close most of the popular walking paths.

“With so many trees down it could be several weeks before all the paths are cleared and open again.”

United Utilities are say more investigation needs to be carried out before they can confirm when the forest will reopen

.