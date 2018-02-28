Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cyclists young and old are invited to get involved with the town’s next ‘Cycle Saturday’ event.

Around 1,000 people headed to Macclesfield town centre for the inaugural event, which was organised by Macclesfield Town Council to encourage more people to get on their bikes.

This year’s event, planned for Saturday, March 10, is being organised by bike enthusiast Darren Allgood, from Allgood Cycling.

He said: “Sandwiched between the Peak District and the Cheshire Plain, Macclesfield has lots to offer cyclists.

“Cycle Saturday is a great opportunity to share information and encourage people to get out on their bikes.”

The free event will run from 10am until 2pm.

People will have the opportunity to pick up cycle route leaflets, talk to a Bike Doctor about any bike problems, take part in a static cycling challenge, receive cycling safely advice, have a go on a smoothie bike, try out a balance bike and take part in some cycling themed interactive activities.

And Macclesfield Wheelers will be making an impression when they make their Grand Depart from the Market Place at 1pm in their orange club jerseys.

Helena Gowler, from Macclesfield Town Council, said: “Macclesfield Council have the ambition to make cycling the easy and fun option for residents and visitors to the town and aim to inspire local people to increase their physical activity each day.

“Macclesfield is the perfect start and finish location for a day’s cycling and the printed cycle routes will encourage people to make the most of the wonderful reception that the town has to offer at the start and end of any ride.”