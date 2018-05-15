Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Star Wars fanatic has gone the extra mile to show his allegiance to the dark side.

Mark Chorlton, known as Charlie, who lives on Lyon Street in Macclesfield, is no stranger to tattoos, with five across his body.

But his latest - and largest - which features a huge Darth Vader performing a ‘death grip’, was chosen after a chance meeting with a tattoo artist James Creighton, who was looking for a guinea pig to take part in a special ‘Star Wars’ themed event.

Mark had gone into Artmageddon, on Mill Street, looking for inspiration to cover an existing tattoo, when he overheard James talking about the up coming event. The 41-year-old said: “I had the tattoo done because I was looking through the albums in Artmageddon on Mill Street, in Macclesfield in April.

“I had an old tattoo I wanted covering up.

“I was struggling for inspiration and over heard James the tattoo artist saying he was still looking for someone to have a feature Star Wars Tattoo on May 4th.

“That was all the inspiration I needed as I am a life long fan of the Star Wars films so I jumped at the chance.

“We then talked about favourite characters and came up with design between us.

“I am going back on the 8th June 2018 for another full day sitting to add to it.”

Mark, who works at Tesco Metro on Exchange Street, in Macclesfield, was in the chair for around eight hours on May 4 - a day adopted by Star Wars fans as a play on the words ‘May The Force Be With You’.

He now plans on going back for as second day-long stint in the chair to finish the artwork off completely, with more plans for the film-themed tributes.

The father of one added: “I am planning on having the death star above Darth and my all time favourite character Boba Fett added on my next sitting.

“I have got the bug now so it might even end up a full sleeve.”

But Mark was not the only one paying homage to the movie franchise on the day, with Macclesfield Town Council inviting Darth Vader, Princess Leia and Stormtroopers to mingle with shoppers and pose, and staff at the estate agents Butters John Bee decorating their Mill Street store.

There are plans for a bigger event next year, which falls on a Saturday, when they hope to get families involved in the celebration.