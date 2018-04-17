Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A talented choir are putting on extra rehearsals ahead of a big show.

Macclesfield Male Voice Choir are making the final preparations for their annual Gala Concert, at the United Reformed Church, in Macclesfield.

And it will be the first gala under the baton of their new musical director, Robert Owens, who took on the role at the beginning of the year.

The choir’s chairman, Harry Newton, 80, says it has been a learning curve for the choir but that everything is coming together in time for the show.

Harry said: “Robert has lived and breathed music all his life and he’s great at teaching breathing techniques and ways of singing.

“He’s been putting us through some hard work but we are getting there. We are also doing an Italian song so it’s good.”

And with the forthcoming concert, Harry says among the group the butterflies are starting to flutter.

He add: “I think if you don’t have a few nerves then you don’t do as well.”

The concert will start at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 28.

Tickets cost £12 and can be bought from Macclesfield Tourist Information Centre or by email from tickets@macclesfieldmvc.org. Call 01625 429403 for enquiries.