Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s jusT a matter of days until one of the biggest events in the town’s calender kicks off.

Macclesfield Beer Festival is back with more than 250 of the finest beers, wines, ciders and perries on offer.

The popular weekender is organised by he town’s Round Table with support from the Campaign For Real Ale, has been one of the biggest events on the town’s calendar for more than 20 years.

Since the festival began in 1995 it has managed to raise more than £200,000 for a range of charities in the area, including East Cheshire Hospice, Rossendale Trust, and the Carers Trust.

Last year the festival, held at Macclesfield Rugby Club, attracted around 4,500 visitors and raised £17,000 for the Seashell Trust.

This weekend’s will be supporting Macclesfield-based Space4Autism and according to the head of the charity they hope to create a sensory room for its users.

Ben Whiteley, Macclesfield Beer Festival Committee and Round Table member said he is proud of what the festival has achieved.

He said: “We’re really proud to offer one of the biggest charity beer festivals in the area, each year the event raises a significant amount of money for local charities, as well as grass-roots rugby, and this year we’re delighted to be supporting Macclesfield’s Space4Autism.

“We’d like to thank everyone that comes to the festival year-after-year and helps us to raise a significant amount of money for some fantastic local charities. We’d also like to say thank you to all of our sponsors, especially our two main sponsors SAS Daniels and Big Brand Ideas, along with Spiral Print, who are a great supporter.”

Those lucky enough to have bought or won their ticket with the Express will also have a plethora of gins to try out, including Macclesfield’s own Forest Gin and Forest Earl Grey Gin, among others.

And introduced last year the prosecco bar will be out once again.

Ben said these additions are part of what make the festival so exciting and new.

He added: “Macclesfield Beer Festival has now been going for 24 years and we’ve continued to evolve with new beers to try each year, an enhanced food offering and, most recently, a Prosecco bar - which was really well received last year. A gin bar is a natural evolution and is set to be a welcome addition for local gin fans.”

Tickets for the evening session on Friday and Saturday cost £10 and are available from MacclesfieldBeerFestival.org or outlets across the town.

Once again, there will be a free mini bus to transport festival attendees to and from Macclesfield town centre and the rugby club, full details are available on the website.

The family session which is during the day on Saturday is open from 12pm to 3.30pm and is free to attend.