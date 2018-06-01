Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cartoonist who has contributed to The Beano and is behind the town’s hugely popular Comicon Festival, is launching his own online comic.

Marc Jackson, from Macclesfield, is launching Goof!, a 32-page monthly comic featuring cartoonists from both Macclesfield and further afield.

Marc, who is the brains behind the town’s comicon festival Macc-Pow!, will launch his new comic at the next event, which will take place during the Barnaby Festival.

He explained: “I wanted to create a fun and edgy comic collection for children that embraced the modern age, hence the online only setup, whilst being influenced by the comics I grew up with such as The Beano, The Dandy and most notably OiNK!

"Embracing both these things I hope will bring something unique to comics.

“Those involved have created a feast of funnies that show how varied comics can be.

"We have crazy comics, funny comics, recipe comics and comics about being cool to one another.

"Comics for everyone is the slogan and is exactly what this project is all about.”

The comic will include work by Marc, including his character ‘Donald Dogsbody’ and work by Macclesfield illustrator Dick Vincent, who is debuting his first ever comic for children, plus Fallibroome alumnist Jim Boswell, who debuts his comic Stick Pig.

Lew Stringer, a regular at Macc Pow! is bringing his Derek the Troll comic out of retirement especially for the project, and there will also be special features from I Kill Giants co-creator Ken Niimura from Japan, Lorenzo Montatore and Genie Espinosa from Spain, and Mari Ahokoivu from Finland.

The next Macc-Pow! event takes place in the assembly and board rooms at Macclesfield Town Hall on Saturday, June 23, from 10am until 4pm, and will feature work, exhibitions and workshops from 35 comic artists.

Marc added: “The comic launches on the day at MACC-POW! where nearly half of those involved will be in attendance.

“This gives the readers chance to connect instantly with the creators of these new comics, a first for the medium on such a scale.

"They will also have a selection of the art created for the project on-hand for everyone to take a look at.”

Each issue costs £1 or £12 for a subscription. For more go to www.goofcomic.co.uk .