Macclesfield town centre has the highest number of empty shops across the whole of Cheshire East it has been revealed.

Macclesfield town centre has 64 units lying dormant, the highest figure in the borough.

The alarming figures have led to claims that the town is being squeezed by online giants and out-of-town shopping centres, with small stores struggling to make ends meet.

Councillors told the Express they fear the days of ‘old’ where people would do all their shopping locally could be gone for good.

Councillor Nick Mannion told the Express plans for the regeneration of the town centre is vital if this trend is to be reversed.

He said: “It is clear that the town centre is struggling. We have been waiting for the regeneration of the town and it’s been going on for nearly a decade now and it’s still not started. I haven’t seen a brick laid or a spade put in the ground. My concern is that it has taken so long for all of these plans to happen.”

He added: “Out of town shopping outlets, such as Lyme Green and Handforth Dean are obviously having a major impact on the town centre.”

Coun Janet Jackson, who represents the central ward, said the town centre can be quite a depressing sight to visit.

According to the central ward councillor business rates are also making it increasingly difficult for smaller enterprises to make ends meet.

She said: “I walk through the town centre most days and it is quite depressing with the number of empty units that are there. I speak to businesses and shops and they say they are struggling because of the cost of business rates they have to pay. Along with their overheads they really struggle to make a living.”

The concerning figures were published in a report presented at a recent strategic planning committee.

Crewe was the town with the highest percentage of empty units at 20.9 per cent, with Macclesfield in third place with 11.4pc of shops empty. The average vacancy rate for the borough is 10.6pc.

The number of empty shops in the town remains the same as the previous years.

Mike Rance, the chair of company interest group, Make it Macclesfield, said he wasn’t surprised by the news because market towns across the country are struggling. He said the ‘old model’ of town centres is dead.

He said: “I am not shocked by the news.

"Macclesfield is no different from most other market towns, which are also suffering. I think the old model where if you were to go shopping you would go to the town centre is gone so we need to think more broadly about the approach, and getting more people into the town is a good starting point.”

Mr Rance said plans for new homes and retail space could give Macclesfield a boost. He added: “One would hope that there could be some positives with the development of the Grosvenor Centre which could see an increase in footfall in the town.”

The Express reported last week how Peaks and Plains housing association plan to build 200 homes in the town centre.