Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum of two attacked her partner in drunken rage.

Rachel Jackson, 39, of Hallefield Drive, in Macclesfield, had been drinking with her partner at his home, on April 28, this year, when an argument broke out, a court was told.

Stockport Magistrates heard that during the argument Miss Jackson scratched and punched him.

After waking up the next morning the couple then had a second argument, which resulted in Miss Jackson throwing a glass bowl, smashing it, as well as a lap top, both of which belonged to her partner’s mother.

Prosecuting, Tina Cunnane said: “The defendant was at her partner’s home and the pair were drinking. They began to argue and the defendant threw a shot glass at him.

“She then scratched and punched him above the left eye. The next day hey had another argument and she threw a lap top and a glass bowl, breaking them.

“Her partner then left his home and went to his mother’s. When he and his mother returned they were locked out and police had to help them.”

Probation interviewed Miss Jackson, who told them that alcohol was a ‘fundamental part of the relationship’ and that she is on medication for her liver function, due to alcohol consumption.

It was also heard that the pair had been in a 20 year relationship ‘on and off’ and Miss Jackson told probation that her partner ‘controlled her life’ and the pair had reported each other to the police in the past.

Defending, Damian Zelazowski said the defendant was trying to change and asked the court to give her a chance to find a way out of her current situation.

He said: “This is a very sad situation. The defendant was in the relationship, as is quite often the case, because the pair drunk together. And these two people found support, I think, and a common ground in the one thing that is the problem for them.

“I would ask you to look at rehabilitation, as the recommendation from probation, which will provide support for this defendant who is willing and much more responsive than others who come to this court.”

Miss Jackson pleaded guilty to assault and causing criminal damage. She was ordered to pay £140 in compensation, complete 80 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation days and given a 12 month community order.