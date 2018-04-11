Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Macc Town boss Sammy McIlroy has urged the Silkmen to emulate his heroes of 1997 and win back promotion to the Football League.

Macclesfield Town are now in sight of putting an end to the club’s six-year exile in the National League with a huge tie against Leyton Orient at Moss Rose on Saturday.

Sammy, who was manager when the team first won promotion to the Football League during the famous 1996/97 season, has heaped praise on his former side and their manager.

The Manchester United legend says current boss John Askey - who played in McIlroy’s history-making side - has worked wonders with the resources he has and has secured his status as a club ‘legend’.

He said: “John was a fantastic player.

“I used to call him the silent assassin because he went about his business in such a quiet manner.

“Time and time again he did it for us when it mattered, and it was that calm personality that made him what he was in the end.

“He really is, and should be known as, Mr Macclesfield.

“I’ve always been there to offer him advice when I can.

“When they lost 6-0 to Fylde, I messaged him and said: ‘John, you’ve been here before.

“We had a similar result when we won the title together in 98 and we went on to do what we did.

“He needs to learn from his own experiences and use them as a benchmark.

“He was a great player and he is a very nice man.

“No-one deserves to be given the honourable club legend status quite like him.”

The games now come thick and fast for the Silkmen, who will be hoping to keep the momentum up for their next home game against Leyton Orient, which could prove all important.

And with BT Sports cameras descending on the Moss Rose for the game, Mr Askey will be urging his men on to put on a good performance.

