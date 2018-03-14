Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Silkmen fans banded together to make sure the club’s title march continued despite bad weather.

Lifelong fan Jim Goodwin, 63, fought the elements to fix the waterlogged pitch ahead of kick off in the club’s vital match against Barrow on Saturday.

He and two other fans, Andrew Galloway and Steve Caulcott, helped the club’s groundsman, Gary Lewis, ensure the Silkmen’s match with Barrow went ahead, allowing the boys in blue to notch up a 3-1 win and secure the position at the top of the table.

Mr Goodwin says it was all about teamwork on Saturday, to make sure the club keep up their momentum in the final run-in of the season.

He said: “We went up on Wednesday to help clear the snow to help Gary out because we have had two games postponed. We went up again on Saturday, because of the rain on Friday night the pitch was quite water logged.

“We also wanted to help out the manager. Because of the form we have been in we don’t want to miss any more games.

“But it was a complete team effort really, we just wanted to help Gary and the club out.”

The Silkmen are currently two points ahead of Sutton United at the top of the table with 10 games left.

Macclesfield Town also have a game in hand, following their postponed match against Maidstone on Tuesday, March 6.

This isn’t the first time that Mr Goodwin and fellow volunteers have been offering their services.

He said: “We have been doing it all season. It’s great to be around the lads and it’s such a great atmosphere, I definitely don’t see it as work.

“It’s a real team effort and there are lots of people behind the scenes.

“We just do it because we want to do it. I don’t want to be a superstar, it’s great to be part of it. I want to keep doing it as long as I am fit and healthy.”

And the loyal Silkmen fan says he is backing the side to get over the finish line.

He added: “The boys have been doing really well, considering they only had four players signed on in July, so it’s a brand new team.

“We have one of the smallest squads of around 18 players and it is just fantastic.”