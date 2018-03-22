Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Promotion to the football league would be a bigger achievement for Macclesfield Town than Leicester winning the premier league.

That’s according to one supporter, whose company is getting right behind the Silkmen as the title push heats up.

With just a handful of matches left, banners have appeared in the town in a bid to rally the town behind the players.

Design firm, Spiral Colour, based on Buckley Street, in Macclesfield, have been working with the Silkmen for some years.

The firm has designed the two special banners with a #finalcountdown hashtag to help drum up support for the team.

Jason Carpenter, general manager at the firm, says he hopes it will help give the side a boost and do what seemed impossible at just a year ago.

The 47-year-old said: “You just would not have thought they would be here looking at last season when they had to get a new team of players together. It’s amazing, it is absolutely amazing.

“I am a big fan and have been supporting them for the past six years and it’s absolutely incredible what they are doing. And I think the town needs to get behind them and really support them because I believe they can do it.”

He added: “This is massive. It is bigger than Leicester winning the Premier League. When you put it in the context that they had a lot of money and Macclesfield have had nothing to spend.”

The football club have said they are pleased with the banner and hope it will help raise support in the final few weeks of the season.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The signs were produced by our official print partner Spiral Colour.

“Jason and the team at Spiral have been amazing in drumming up support for our promotion push.

“Our commercial partners are really helping us in this promotion push as is the whole town. It is fantastic to see so many people come together to try and help the club back in to the Football League.”

Despite a defeat to Dover at the weekend and Wednesday night's draw against Maidstone United, John Askey’s men remain at the top of the National League.