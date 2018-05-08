Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The most controversial band to come out of Macclesfield are to reform for a new UK tour.

The original members of the Macc Lads - who caused outrage with the on stage antics and controversial lyrics during the 1980s heyday - returned to the stage as FILF for a charity gig last year and have been performing as a covers band across the town.

But now they announced they are to perform as the Macc Lads and play their original songs on a nine gig tour - with tickets for the Ritz in Manchester selling out within four days.

Lead singer Bammy, who designed the original album artwork for the Macc Lads, said they agreed to return as a Macc Lads ‘supergroup’ to bolster their ‘pension pots’, but advised ‘do not attend if easily offended’.

He said: “The Macc Lads are re-animated.

“People will most likely be even more offended by [they lyrics] than before. And if they’re not then we’ll try harder next year.”

He added: “It’s possible that some of the vernacular may have fallen out of modern day use, however if anyone feels they need an interpreter on the night don’t complain, just bring your mum. And push her to the front.”

He added: “The Beater has started to go to the toilet more often. Stez is attending anger management classes. Chorley has put a deposit down on a kitchen. Muttley has bought a round. Bammy has bought a riot shield. So, yes I think we are all prepared.”

“Expect Plastic pint pots. More toilets. Zimmer frames. Do not attend if easily offended,” he added.

The Macc Lads supergroup is made up of original members Muttley McLad (Tristan O’Neill), The Beater (Geoffrey Conning) and Stez Styx (Steve Hatton), plus Chorley the Hord (Charles Moore) and lead singer Bammy (Christopher Bamford).

The gig at the Ritz in Manchester, which is part of a nine day ‘Beer, Sex, Chips...The Usual Subjects’ tour - has already sold out.

The band will also play at Blackpool’s Rebellion Festival in August.

The members will also continue to perform as their covers band FILF, which helped raise £1,000s for charity when they took to the stage for a gig in The Bear’s Head last May.

FILF’s next gig is at The British Legion in Poynton on Saturday, July 7.

For Poynton tickets email info@themacclads.co.uk.

For tour tickets go to seetickets.com and search Macc Lads.