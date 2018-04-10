Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A century-old photograph of a war hero has been returned to its owner thanks to an appeal in the Express.

Military expert Harry Carlisle contacted the Express to try and trace the owners of a picture which had been found in the grass in Hurdsfield.

And within a day the precious picture had been claimed by Mark Howard, who had lost the picture of his great uncle and great grandmother when he had taken them out to get copies made.

Mark, 65, of Pennine Court in Hurdsfield, said he was distraught when he realised he had lost the photograph.

He said: “I have had that photograph for quite a few years, since my dad passed away. I was very lucky to get it back really.

“I had them copied and when I got home I realised that I didn’t have the original and you can’t replace that. It was great to get it back.”

The photo showed Frank Reynolds, a First World War soldier who lost his life on the first day of the Battle of the Somme, and his sister - Mark’s great grandmother - Mary Reynolds.

Mark had dropped the photo near Carisbrook Chapel after making copies of the photograph at his sister’s home.

Fortunately the photograph was picked up by a passer by who spotted it outside the chapel.

Mr Howard added: “There were three years between my grandmother and Frank. He was 19 when he died and she lost her only brother.”

Frank served in the First World War, as a private in the Royal Fusiliers.

The teenager fought at the Battle of Gallipoli in 1915.

Sadly he later lost his life on the first day of the Battle of the Somme, along with more than 19,000 other men.