A backpacker died following a fall in the Italian Alps in a ‘tragic accident’, an inquest heard.

Keaton Emery, 23, of Adlington, was hiking up mount Legnoncino shortly before he died, on September 7, last year.

Described as bright and happy by his family , the Macclesfield Town Hall hearing was told former Beech Hall school pupil Keaton had been working a sailing instructor at a school on Lake Como.

The inquest heard that Keaton had been with friends from the sailing school on the day of his disappearance, but decided to go for a walk alone and enjoy the scenery from the mountain.

The inquest heard he had a passion for the outdoors and climbed mountains in Wales and Scotland with his family.

Staff at the Italian school became concerned when Keaton didn’t answer his phone.

Mountain rescue and helicopters searched the area for Keaton and found his body on September 9 last year.

Adam Fullwood, the associate coroner, said: “It appears from the information that Keaton tragically slipped or tripped at some point during his walk, toward the end of the day.

“It appears not to be from a great height as indicated by Italian authorities but sufficient still to inflict the injuries described.”

Mr Fullwood agreed with the pathologist’s report that Keaton died from a severe head injury.

The inquest heard Keaton had been attempting to travel to Australia without the use of a plane and had cycled through France and Spain.

But he decided to split his trip up and planned on returning home at Christmas to continue his studies, with aspirations of completing a PHD.

The hearing was told that it was after informing his parents of his change of plans that he went to Italy.

Peter John Emery, Keaton’s father, said his son loved travelling and was in a ‘happy place’.

He said: “Before he died he spoke to us. He was in a very happy place at the time and he had decided what he wanted to do.

“He was a natural lecturer I think and somebody who could naturally empathise with people - he helped a lot of friends when they couldn’t understand certain things. He had a wonderful way of communicating with people.”

A charity has been set up in his memory by Keaton’s parents to support underprivileged young people to access education and mental health services. Visit www.keatonemeryfoundation.com