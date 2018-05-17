Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AN alleged child rape victim was told by her GP to ‘get over it, it was a long time ago’, a jury was told.

William Moore, 61, - know as Bill - of Cedar Grove, Macclesfield, is accused of raping of a girl under the age of 15 and sexual activity with a second girl under the age of 15.

He denies both charges.

It is claimed the offences happened more than 20 years ago.

Chester Crown Court heard evidence from one of the alleged victims who was cross examined on her police interview evidence by defence counsel Stuart Kauffman.

In her evidence she claimed she was raped by Mr Moore and he bought her alcohol to ‘keep her quiet’.

Mr Kauffman challenged her on why she had not alerted the police after telling her family and medical professionals what she claims had happened.

The witness said: “I went to my GP, he told me to get over it, it was a long time ago.”

Mr Kauffman asked the witness why she had not told the police.

She said Mr Moore had convinced her nobody would believe her.

She told the jury: “He said I would make a fool of myself. I kept it inside for so long.

“It took me a long time to get to this stage.

“But I’ve got the confidence to tell people what he did to me now.

“He ruined my childhood.

“I want people to know what he is and for him to be punished.”

