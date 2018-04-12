Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a barman say they still do not know why he killed himself following an inquest into his death.

A coroner heard that Carl Luke Swarbrick, 34, of Macclesfield, passed away after hanging himself at his home last year.

The hearing was told that Mr Swarbrick was found dead by his mother, who had come to check on him on October 6, 2017.

Mr Swarbrick lived at a maisonette flat on Suffolk Close, with his sister, Lisa, who had been away in Manchester the night before his death.

The inquest heard that Mr Swarbrick’s mother, Della Swarbrick, came to the check on her son and feed the cat. However, when she entered the home she found Carl’s body.

Associate coroner, Peter Sigee, told the hearing that Mr Swarbrick had not left a note explaining why he took his own life.

Concluding the inquest, Mr Sigee said he was sorry for the family’s loss.

He said: “I am sure that Carl hanged himself and did so in order to end his own life.”

In a statement read out at the inquest, Sandra Hulse, licensee of the Nags Head pub, where Carl had lived and worked for several years, said he became a ‘good friend’ to her.

Ms Hulse said Mr Swarbrick, who had come out as gay 12 months prior to his death, ‘appeared to be a happy and care free individual who lived life to the full’.

A pathologist’s report said Mr Swarbrick hanged himself.

After the inquest, Ms Swarbrick, said the family are still in shock and don’t know why he decided to end his own life.

She said: “It has been really tough.

“It has been difficult for his sister, because they were very close - she is still in shock but she’s getting there, slowly.

“We really don’t know why it happened, it just came out of the blue.

“We have tried thinking as to why he did it but we don’t know.”

She said Mr Swarbrick will be ‘deeply missed’.

“He was a lovely lad. He kept himself to himself and was a mad Manchester United fan.

“He had lots of friends at the pub where he had worked.

“He is deeply missed and all of his friends miss him, his family miss him and we all love him.”

The Samaritans offers a free helpline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for anyone in need of someone to talk to. You can get in touch with them by calling 116 123.

For more go to https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help-you/contact-us .