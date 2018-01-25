Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shamed council community support worker ran from court after admitting downloading hundreds of depraved images of children.

Anthony James Mape, who works in Macclesfield, pulled his bobble hat over his face to try to avoid reporters and photographers as he left Chester Crown Court after receiving a suspended sentence.

The court heard that over five years the 31-year-old downloaded 848 indecent images and videos of young children.

In December 2016, police confiscated three hard drives which had been used to download the images which were described as ‘dreadful’ by a judge.

Mape, of Upton Way in Handforth, had originally denied searching for child pornography but pleaded guilty to four counts of downloading and possessing category A, B and C images in December.

Prosecuting, Chris Hopkins said: “In his police interview on the day of his arrest, he accepted he used file sharing software and that he used it to search for adult pornography but did not search for indecent images of children.”

But Mr Hopkins added that Mape later accepted that he had images of children and had received sexual gratification.

Defending, Milena Bennett told the court that Mape was seeking rehabilitation.

She said: “He has already started researching the reasons as to why he downloaded these images. He is a highly educated man and he needs to be educated further in that particular field which he has started, himself, to do. He has realised himself that he needs help and to be safeguarded from further offending.”

Judge Patrick Thompson said the images were ‘utterly revolting’ and a ‘dreadful abuse of children’.

He said: “You searched for and downloaded images for your own personal pleasure. You are a pervert.

“You are responsible for this [abuse] as it is men like you that provide a market for this material being made.” Mape was handed a 12 month sentence, suspended for two years and put on a sexual treatment programme, along with a 20 day sexual rehabilitation requirement.

He must also sign the sex offenders’ register for the next 10 years and be restricted in his internet use for 10 years.

Mark Palethorpe, Cheshire East Council’s acting executive director of People, which oversees different council bodies including education and social care, said: “The council can confirm that this person was employed by the council as a community support worker and was suspended as soon as these matters came to our attention. He was subsequently dismissed.”