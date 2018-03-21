Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A school has issued a warning after two needles were found in a nearby park.

Pupils from Broken Cross Primary School have had to have special lessons about the dangers following the discoveries in Weston Park.

The first needle was found by Steven Barsted’s son Alfie, who was playing in the park with his cousin Ryley Jones.

Ryley, five, who didn’t know what it was, picked it up and ‘started waving it around’.

But luckily the youngsters’ grandmother caught them before they could hurt themselves.

Mr Barsted said: “Alfie was playing in the park and my nephew picked it up and started waving it around.

“I have never seen a needle until recently in the area.

“I was just parking up when I heard my mum shouting at them.

“It is not the first one, there was another one found by pupils in the park.

“From what I gather it is quite a big problem across Macclesfield.”

Mr Barsted said council officers removed the needle the next day, but says he and his wife will no longer allow their children to play in the park.

He added: “My wife was just as disgusted as I was.”

A second needle was found by a year six pupil.

After the images were shared online staff were asked to teach the pupils about the dangers and sent a poster home.

Mrs Lewis, headteacher, said: “We wanted something that the children could take home with them because there needs to be that constant message and this poster can be pinned up.

“They can keep it as a reminder.”

She added: “Obviously we are reinforcing this message in our lessons once a year but it needs to be constantly reinforced.”

Nick Mannion, Labour councillor for Macclesfield West and Ivy says it is unacceptable and the council is working with authorities to do their best and tackle the situation.

He said: “The police are on to it and the PCSOs are on top of it, they say they are going to do some high visibility patrols.

“We are aware of it and the local school has told its pupils what to do when they come across one of these needles.

“We don’t want people putting themselves at risk.”

Anyone finding a needle is advised to phone the council on 0300 123 5011.