Police are urging people to be vigilant after residents were targeted by hoax calls from people claiming to be from the tax office.

Police say they have received eight reports in Macclesfield of scammers purporting to be from Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) or the courts.

On each occasion the victim was told they were being investigated for an outstanding balance and if they didn’t settle the balance then they would be arrested.

The caller was then informed that the only way to avoid arrest was to settle the balance was to use iTunes vouchers.

The victims were then advised to visit a high street supermarket or electronics store to purchase the vouchers and then call back the hoax caller and provide them with the serial numbers from the vouchers.

Inspector Angela Marinari from Macclesfield Local Policing Unit, said: “Thankfully all of the victims that we are aware of have ignored the caller and reported the incidents to police. However, the threat of being arrested has caused them unnecessary anxiety and concern.

“Following these reports, we are working closely with local stores to help prevent vulnerable residents from purchasing large quantities of vouchers. I would also like to remind local residents that HMRC and the courts would never call you and ask you to settle a balance over the phone using vouchers. I advise anyone who believes that they may have been a victim to call us on 101.”

Anyone who believes they have been contacted fraudulently or have been a victim of fraud should call Cheshire Police on 101 and Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.