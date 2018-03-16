Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An unlicensed driver crashed a BMW into a neighbour’s front door after drinking five pints and spirits.

Damian Graham Jackson, 38, of Hurdsfield Road, Macclesfield, who had no driving licence, took his girlfriend’s car after returning home from a night out in Manchester, a court heard.

He had driven only the distance of ‘around four car lengths’ from his home before crashing after setting off to pick his partner up from Macclesfield train station. The hearing was told that when Jackson, a store manager, was arrested he became abusive to police officers and repeatedly head butted the inside of a patrol car.

But he was spared jail after magistrates heard he had been diagnosed with acute stress and was ashamed of his actions.

He wept in court as the prosecution outlined the details of the case.

Prosecuting, Lynne Rogers said the incident happened on Sunday, February 25 at 10.25pm, after Jackson had been drinking with his partner. She said: “The householder on Hurdsfield Road heard a loud bang to the property and later found damage to the front door surround and a wooden planter.

“He saw a black BMW moving slowly away.”

Officers arriving at the scene suspected Jackson was intoxicated and handcuffed him.

The court was told that he swore and threatened officers, and after head butting the police vehicle interior, a secure police van was sent to transport him to Middlewich police station. A breath test recorded an illegal reading of 94 micro grams per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgms.

Mrs Rogers added that in a police interview Jackson said that during the drinking session he had consumed five pints of lager and shots.

After returning to Macclesfield by train he had rowed with his partner and got a taxi home leaving her at the station before deciding to drive back to pick her up.

Jackson pleaded guilty at Stockport Magistrates Court to charges of aggravated vehicle taking, drink driving, failing to stop after an accident, driving without a licence, driving with no insurance and threatening behaviour.

Defending, Lisa Tinsley said her client as ‘not a person who ordinarily got into trouble’. She said he had personal issues and had been diagnosed with acute stress. Probation reports summarised in court indicated he was ‘truly ashamed’ of his actions.

Magistrates sentenced Jackson to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for a year. He must undertake 40 hours of unpaid work and attend 15 rehabilitation days. He was also banned from driving for three years.