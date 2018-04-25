Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes to mighty Macclesfield have poured in after the club won back its Football League status.

Sponsors, political commentators, as well as legends from the world of cricket and football have offered their congratulations with the Silken following their title victory.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan heaped special praise on the manager and his role in the title push.

He wrote on Twitter: “Manager of the year ... John Askey ... Remarkable job on the budget he is given ... Well done @thesilkmen ... #Promotion”.

The Macclesfield side also found an unlikely fan in the shape of Australian cricket legend Brett Lee. Ahead of the game he shared a video of himself saying: “Good luck, Macclesfield Town. Get the job done tomorrow and I hope you get promoted.”

Afterwards, he congratulated the club on its success.

On Twitter he wrote: “A big congratulations to the @thesilkmen Well done lads! Up you go.”

The club wasn’t short of support from the footballing world either.

Former England striker and captain, Alan Shearer sent a special message to John Askey’s men following their victory at the weekend.

In a video message he said on Twitter: “John, congratulations to you and all the boys at Macclesfield Town for winning the league. I hope you have one hell of a night, you deserve it.”

BBC political editor, Nick Robinson, who was born in Macclesfield, shared support for his hometown club on Twitter. He shared a post from the club’s account and wrote: “Back where they belong ...”

While Macclesfield College were quick to share their congratulations with the Silkmen on their social media account.

On Twitter the college shared a photograph of the side celebrating their victory at Eastleigh and simply wrote: “Congratulations.”

Some of Macclesfield Town’s sponsors were also vocal in their support for the side’s achievements.

Arighi Bianchi wrote on Twitter: “Many congratulations from all the Arighi Bianchi family to John Askey, his brilliant players and backroom staff for the most amazing season and winning the league. You have done the town so proud, very well done. #ProudSponsors.”

And design firm Spiral Colour, which has created a number of banners for the club to drum up support in the final few weeks of the season, said: “What an amazing achievement. We’re really proud to sponsor Macclesfield Town. Back in the football league again! #Champions.”