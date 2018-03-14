Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Generous, bossy, irascible, and with bags of charm.

These are just a few words used to describe Bollington’s hugely popular George Cann, who has sadly died aged 73.

Despite his thick London accent, which flummoxed most people he came into contact with, George still managed to organise countless community events and raise £10,000s for charitable causes.

A member of the Macclesfield and District Lions for 36 years and made a ‘Melvin Jones Fellow’ for his services, George dedicated his time to helping those worse off than him, setting up the Barnabas Drug Recovery centre in Macclesfield, the youth club on Water Street in Bollington, and organising major fundraising events such as the Bollington Bike Fest and Transport Extravaganza.

His wife Heather, 66, said his funeral was the perfect send off, with more than 200 people in attendance at Prestbury Methodist Church. She said: “It was perfect. We had people laughing and crying - exactly as George would have wanted.”

She added that George’s unwavering dedication to the community had earned him a reputation for being bossy, but generous. She said: “One friend said he was ‘a unique combination of irascibility and outward gruffness, hiding a generous and compassionate spirit’ - that’s him to a tee.

“He was very determined. He wanted to help people who were worse off than himself - which is the Lions ethos.”

George was a father of three - Nigel, Melissa and Rosalyn - and a grandfather of Isabella and Michael, with a third grandchild due in May.

Originally from London, he moved his business to Manchester in the 1970s, where he met Heather.

A mis-reading of an advert for a house brought them to Bollington, where they have remained ever since, first at Long Row and latterly at Springbank, setting up their own business - Eurobase International Freight Ltd - at Adelphi Mill.

The pair retired together just three years ago. But sadly George was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September, and died at East Cheshire Hospice on February 21.

Heather, 66, said: “The staff at Christies and the East Cheshire Hospice and Macmillan nurses were absolutely amazing. I’d also like to thank Bollington medical centre and the district nurses, everyone has been fantastic.”

George’s daughter Rosalyn, also paid tribute to her dad. She said: “He was brought into the world not knowing who his family was, living in an orphanage and different foster homes.

“He grew up to be a true family man, looking out for his immediate family and extended family. He came into the world alone but left peacefully with a smile on his face and his family who loved him by his side.”

George was also proud to receive a Civic Award from Bollington Town Council.

David Naylor, town Clerk, added: “[George] was certainly a force to be reckoned with. But behind that steely exterior there was a very playful sense of humour and a respect for those who shared his goals.”