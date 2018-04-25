Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Silkmen boss John Askey says winning promotion back to the Football League is a ‘great achievement’ for the club.

Askey spent 19 years as a player and was part of the 1997 side which gained promotion to the Football League for the first time in the club’s history.

But according to the manager this season tops it all.

He told the National League: “It’s a great achievement, but the biggest achievement is that we still have a club to take into League Two.

“It’s my greatest achievement, especially in management. It’s a great day for the club and to do this when the odds were stacked against us is something we should always remember.”

The man known as Sir John to the Moss Rose faithful, admitted that promotion was not on the cards at the beginning of the season.

With fewer than a handful of players signed on the club’s books, he says it has taken a monumental effort on the part of everyone at the club to be back among the 92 Football League clubs.

He said: “I didn’t think it was possible. You don’t even think about it really, you just try and get things ready for the season and see what happens.

“It gives everybody hope. To do what this set of players have done, thrown together in the summer when we only had three players signed. It shows that anybody can do it.

“It’s just pure elation. I’m still trying to take it in and I don’t really know how I feel. Every player I have had has supported me.”

Askey said the victory and promotion was dedicated to the town and the players, who have rallied together all season.

He said: “So many people worked so hard, day and night. We didn’t think this day would come. This is for the people who kept the club going, the supporters, the sponsors and the town. The players have done everyone proud, this is for all of them.”

Macclesfield Town bosses say they want Askey to lead the club into the football league. Askey had been linked with Grimsby Town earlier this year, with bookies suspending the betting on him joining the Mariners.

At the time Macclesfield said they would give Askey a ‘substantial return’ if he were to win promotion.

A spokesperson for Macc Town said: “Obviously John has done an amazing job and we want him to be the man to lead us into the EFL next season.”