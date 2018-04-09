Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thug headbutted a man in a homophobic attack outside a pub before his partner punched her own daughter, a court has heard.

Leslie Sellars, 52, attacked the man outside the Flowerpot pub in Macclesfield at around midnight on December 2 last year.

Sellars, of Hulley Road, Macclesfield, stood trial at Stockport Magistrates accused of assault.

He was found guilty of that charge and a further charge of assaulting Jodie Kenyon during the same incident.

His partner, Patricia Kenyon, 51, of Princess Drive, Bollington was found guilty of a single count of assaulting Jodie Kenyon, her daughter, during the incident.

The court heard that there had been ‘bad feeling’ between mother and daughter in the previous months and they were not on speaking terms.

Sellars and Kenyon were at the pub watching a band when independently her daughter and three friends came in.

Prosecutor Lucy Bridge said that at around midnight the accused were in the front lobby of the pub having a cigarette when the other group came out to arrange lifts home.

She said: “Comments were directed towards [the male victim] and Mr Sellars said ‘being gay is disgusting’.

“[The victim] asked him to stop as it offended him whereupon Mr Sellars head butted him.”

The court heard that he fell to the floor and sustained swelling and bruising to his left cheek as Sellars continued to swear at him and use homophobic slurs.

During the melee the prosecution claimed Sellars grabbed Jodie Kenyon by the hair and pinned her against the wall before Patricia Kenyon punched her daughter in the face.

Pictures shown to the court showed facial swelling and she said she had received a black eye.

The police were called and were there within minutes and arrested the couple.

Defending Kenyon, David Thomson said his client had not assaulted her daughter and was instead defending herself after being struck in the mouth.

Defending himself, Sellars said: “I am not homophobic. I don’t have anything against them. I didn’t lay a finger on anybody.”

He claimed the allegations had been fabricated as his partner’s daughter didn’t approve of his relationship with her mother.

Finding the pair guilty, the bench concluded that the prosecution witnesses had given compelling evidence.

The case was adjourned for probation reports to be produced before sentencing on April 18.