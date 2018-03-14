Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The wife of a ‘dedicated’ teacher has said she is glad the driver who killed her husband has been jailed.

It comes as it was revealed that Philip Christian had two previous convictions for speeding on the road where he hit Tytherington School teacher Guy Wharton.

Guy’s wife Francesca Wharton said she was pleased that Christian has been jailed for six months.

Christian, 42, was cleared by a jury of causing Guy’s death by dangerous driving but admitted a charge of causing death by careless driving.

The hearing was told that Mr Wharton, who had taught science at Tytherington School for 14 years, was cycling on the Cat and Fiddle road on June 7, 2016, when he was struck head-on by a car.

The father of three died at the scene, the court was told. There is no suggestion that Christian was speeding prior to the incident.

After the hearing, Francesca said she has some closure after Christian was jailed.

She said: “I am pleased that he is behind bars but my husband has had the rest of his life taken away from him.

“We acknowledge that sentencing has been handed down, but it does not change the fact that we have been handed a life-sentence and have to live every day without a beloved husband and father because of the actions of this man.”

Chester Crown Court heard that Christian, of White Knowle Road, Buxton, should have seen Mr Wharton when he attempted to overtake another vehicle on a right hand bend.

Judge Patrick Thompson told Christian he was not paying attention.

He said: “You did not see Mr Wharton approaching before the manoeuvre and you certainly did not see him as you came out of it.

“You can’t have been paying attention when approaching that right hand bend. Had you looked up to your right, you would have seen Mr Wharton.”

Prosecuting, Mark Connor, said: “The other witnesses saw the cyclist - visibility was very good. It is strange as to the defendant having not seen the cyclist at all when he should have done. The judgement he made was a poor one.”

The defence told the court that Christian had shown genuine remorse following the incident.

Defending, Kay Driver said: “Mr Christian was paying attention to the drivers in front of him and was described by other drivers as driving normally, right until he reached that bend.

“He didn’t flee the scene as many other drivers do and showed obvious remorse following the incident and takes full responsibility for his actions.”

Christian was also banned from driving for two and a half years.

Following the hearing, Mrs Wharton said she wanted to thank the two witnesses who shared their condolences following the tragic incident.