Cheshire’s top police officer has gone before a gross misconduct hearing accused of bullying a female inspector after his bid to become Greater Manchester’s police chief ended in ‘rejection’.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne is accused of being so angry he was ‘shaking’ and ‘red in the face’ after his bid to lead GMP ended in failure.

The claim is one of a series that has led to him facing a gross misconduct hearing at Warrington town hall, where he is accused of bullying junior staff.

The accusations – all of which Mr Byrne denies – include that he berated his PA for not giving him congestion updates when stuck in traffic, and involved himself in making an arrest so he could win a ‘competition’ among the country’s most senior police officers.

He is said to have publicly criticised junior staff, and not carried out a performance review with an officer so he could watch his son play sport.

Mr Byrne, whose failed in his application to have the case dismissed, is accused of bullying a female inspector for two weeks after he became upset that his bid to land the GMP chief constable role ended in failure.

The report says of his alleged behaviour: “You were angry and aggressive and unable to control personal emotion.”

Giving evidence on the first day of the hearing was Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, David Keane, who oversaw the investigation into Mr Byrne.

It followed complaints in late 2016 and ultimately led to the decision to bring gross misconduct proceedings in August last year, when Mr Byrne was suspended.

But Gerry Boyle QC, acting for Mr Byrne, questioned how much Mr Keane knew about the ‘statutory framework’ for such investigations. He queried why at one stage the investigation looked set to find a misconduct hearing was sufficient but then this changed to gross misconduct. Mr Boyle said that North Yorkshire Police, who were the independent authority carrying out the investigation, had said evidence it had seen suggested misconduct was sufficient.

He added: “You were effectively trying to get them to change their mind.”

Mr Keane refuted this, saying: “It was an early stage in the process. This could change and change and change as more evidence came to light.”

Mr Byrne’s legal team confirmed during the hearing that they will challenge the decision not to dismiss the case. This means the proceedings , which were expected to conclude on Friday, April 27, have been postponed until July 2.

A spokesperson for office of the police and crime commissioner for Cheshire said: “The independent panel in the hearing of Simon Byrne has rejected the chief constable’s application to have the hearing dismissed. The independent panel stated that there was no significant prejudice or lasting harm caused to CC Byrne. It was the panel’s clear view that CC Byrne can have a fair hearing. However, chief constable Byrne’s legal team has indicated that they intend to challenge the independent panel’s decision via a judicial review, subject to them securing funding. Subject to the outcome of any judicial review proceedings, the case will reconvene on Monday 2 July 2018. It is unfortunate that witnesses, who have been waiting for a significant amount of time to give evidence, will have yet a further delay before they are able to tell their story”.