Council tax will increase by almost 6 per cent in April, after it was passed by Cheshire East Council.

The announcement sees contributions rise by £1.53 per week for a Band D property.

According to the council the 5.99 pc hike results from a need to become more self sufficient following a total loss of £40m in government grants by 2020.

The final figure is higher than the 4.99pc increase proposed in November’s pre-budget report.

But the Council has justified the rise claiming its need to protect key services, including keeping Prestbury Library open.

The council also voted to invest an additional £7m in highways in response to concerns over the condition of some of the borough’s roads.

Jan Willis, from Cheshire East Council’s said: “The year ahead presents a number of challenges for all UK local authorities, as increasing demand in care services for children and adults, plus other pressures, are compounded by falls in government funding – a funding reduction totalling £14.8m this year for Cheshire East and set to fall by a further £11.9m in 2018/19.”