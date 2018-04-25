Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield Town’s promotion to the Football League has put the town back on the map, according to public figures.

The side’s victory on Saturday against Eastleigh secured the Silkmen’s position at the top of the National League and promotion, after six years.

Director of club sponsor Arighi Bianchi, Nick Bianchi, said the club’s success will have an incredible impact on the town.

He said: “It is an amazing thing for the town of Macclesfield. Cricketers and television presenters have shared their support for the team because it is a real fairy tale story.

“I think there have been about 1.7m Twitter impressions on the Macclesfield Town page so you can see there is a massive audience there. People will see or hear the name Macclesfield and it will resonate with them, so it is only going to be positive for the town.

“Other clubs may have spent a lot of money and gained success whereas we have done it the other way round. It is nothing short of incredible.”

Macclesfield MP David Rutley said he was proud of the players.

He said: “This is a tremendous achievement and one which is richly deserved after an incredible season. The players have shown real grit and determination through thick and thin. All those involved with Macclesfield Town Football Club, both on and off the pitch, should be proud of their stunning success. They are a credit to our community. I am looking forward to celebrating with all those attending the last match of the season on Saturday.”

Councillor Nick Mannion, who represents Macclesfield West and Ivy, is a Silkmen fan and says the club has done the town proud following some difficult times.

He said: “It is absolutely brilliant.

“I am a lifelong supporter and rarely miss a game. It has been clear over the course of the season that Macclesfield have been the best footballing side. I put all out success down to the manager, John Askey. He has worked wonders with very limited financial resources at his disposal.

“It really is a fantastic achievement for the club and I am over the moon and incredibly proud to be a supporter. After a difficult few years this is really a positive story for the club.”

Coun Chris Andrew, who represents Macclesfield South, said the promotion is a huge boost for the town.

He said: “It’s a fantastic result. John Askey has done a fantastic job on what is the lowest budget in league football. The town has really punched above its weight to get here, but it needs ot continue if it wants to stay in this league.

“Hopefully this promotion will see more sponsorship and we can only get better.”

He added: “Macclesfield is going through a regeneration programme with the town centre at the moment and to be in the Football League and on TV every week has got to make people more interested in the town.”